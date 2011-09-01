Ad
The EU has approved the use of naked imagery (Photo: Flickr/RuckSackKruemel)

Germany ditches body scanners after repeat false alerts

by Valentina Pop,

The German interior ministry has decided to postpone a plan to roll out body scanners at airports for security reasons, after a trial phase showed that the devices are incapable of distinguishing armpit sweat from concealed bombs.

Two trial machines installed at Hamburg airport returned false alerts at a rate of 49 percent. The errors included confusing sweaty armpits with concealed bomb chemicals. "The ministry has decided that the software must be improved," a statement from interior...

