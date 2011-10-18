EU-Ukraine meeting increasingly unlikely

The Ukrainian government has said there is no chance former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko will go free before a planned visit to Brussels by President Viktor Yanukovych on Thursday (20 October).
MPs will on Tuesday debate proposed amendments to Ukrainian law that would decriminalise the Tymoshenko charges and let her walk. The proposal comes amid an EU outcry that Yanukovych fixed the trial to harm his rival and amid repeated warnings that relations will be put on hold if he does not ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.