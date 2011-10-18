EU-Ukraine meeting increasingly unlikely

The Ukrainian government has said there is no chance former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko will go free before a planned visit to Brussels by President Viktor Yanukovych on Thursday (20 October).

MPs will on Tuesday debate proposed amendments to Ukrainian law that would decriminalise the Tymoshenko charges and let her walk. The proposal comes amid an EU outcry that Yanukovych fixed the trial to harm his rival and amid repeated warnings that relations will be put on hold if he does not ...