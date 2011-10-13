EU gives Ukraine a chance for u-turn on Tymoshenko

EU institutions will continue to hold talks on a trade and association pact with Ukraine despite President Viktor Yanukovych's jailing of political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.

Foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton delivered the message in a statement to MEPs in Brussels on Wednesday (12 October), saying: "I believe the offer of concluding the association agreement should remain on the table."

"I believe we shouldn't walk away from the technical negotiations but continue with the aim ...