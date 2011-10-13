EU gives Ukraine a chance for u-turn on Tymoshenko

EU institutions will continue to hold talks on a trade and association pact with Ukraine despite President Viktor Yanukovych's jailing of political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.
Foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton delivered the message in a statement to MEPs in Brussels on Wednesday (12 October), saying: "I believe the offer of concluding the association agreement should remain on the table."
"I believe we shouldn't walk away from the technical negotiations but continue with the aim ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
