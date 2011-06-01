Ad
euobserver
Filippo Brunelleschi received the world's first recorded patent in 1421 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Italy and Spain sue EU over patent language

Digital
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Italy and Spain have lodged a complaint with the European Court of Justice over the discrimination of their national languages in an EU patent scheme endorsed by the other 25 member states.

"We hope that the Court can annul this decision, which has been one of the most divisive ones in the history of European integration," Vincenzo Grassi from the Italian foreign ministry said on Tuesday (31 March) in Brussels while attending a meeting of EU competitiveness ministers.

Both Rome an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Filippo Brunelleschi received the world's first recorded patent in 1421 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections