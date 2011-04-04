EU maintains support for Ivory Coast president-elect

The European Union has warned of an increased threat of violence in the Ivory Coast but continues to back President-elect Alassane Ouattara, despite reports that his supporters may be responsible for the deaths of up to 1,000 people in the west African state last week.

At the same time, the number of refugees escaping the violence which follows disputed presidential elections last November has continued to escalate, placing pressure on neighbouring countries such as Liberia.

