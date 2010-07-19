Ad
Reconstruction in Gaza is scarcely possible due to the blockade (Photo: zoriah)

Ashton calls on Israel to open border crossings to Gaza

by Valentina Pop,

On her second trip to the Middle East, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton called on Israel to open border crossings to Gaza and fully lift the "unacceptable" blockade imposed on the Palestinian territory.

"There are small signs of change in policy to allow goods into Gaza, but we continue to call for the opening of the crossings to enable people and goods to move around," Ms Ashton said on Sunday (18 July) while visiting a UN school in Gaza. She pledged an extra €2 million from th...

