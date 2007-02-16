EU's new Black Sea policy faces Russian misgivings

The European Commission is drafting a new EU policy for trade and security cooperation among Black Sea states, but Russia - a major regional player with a naval force in the Crimean peninsula - has already begun sniping at the scheme.
The document - entitled "Black Sea Synergy" - will be presented to member states' diplomats in late April or early May in time for formal approval by the June EU summit, with the accession of Romania and Bulgaria and the German EU presidency's eastern for...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
