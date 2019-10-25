Brexit impasse, as UK and EU refuse to move first

On the evening of Thursday (24 October), UK prime minister Boris Johnson wrote a letter to the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, to propose to hold elections on 12 December.

That would give the British parliament until 6 November to discuss the new Brexit deal. If it agrees on the deal, then there will be an orderly Brexit, if not there will be elections.

"If I win a majority in this election, we will then ratify the great new deal that I have negotiated, get...