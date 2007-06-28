Ad
euobserver
The Caucasus mountain range, on the eastern fringe of Europe (Photo: Wikipedia)

Caucasus mountain men look to EU membership

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A group of some 70,000 stateless highlanders living on the Russia-Georgia border could by 2012 be heading for EU citizenship, if the self-admittedly "bold" vision of local leader Dmitri Sanakoev and the Georgian government comes to pass.

"I think South Ossetia as a whole will become an autonomous part of Georgia in the next half a year and...in 2012 [Georgia] will become a candidate for membership of the EU," Mr Sanakoev told EUobserver in an interview in Brussels on Wednesday (27 June...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Caucasus mountain range, on the eastern fringe of Europe (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections