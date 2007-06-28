Caucasus mountain men look to EU membership

A group of some 70,000 stateless highlanders living on the Russia-Georgia border could by 2012 be heading for EU citizenship, if the self-admittedly "bold" vision of local leader Dmitri Sanakoev and the Georgian government comes to pass.

"I think South Ossetia as a whole will become an autonomous part of Georgia in the next half a year and...in 2012 [Georgia] will become a candidate for membership of the EU," Mr Sanakoev told EUobserver in an interview in Brussels on Wednesday (27 June...