Caucasus mountain men look to EU membership

A group of some 70,000 stateless highlanders living on the Russia-Georgia border could by 2012 be heading for EU citizenship, if the self-admittedly "bold" vision of local leader Dmitri Sanakoev and the Georgian government comes to pass.
"I think South Ossetia as a whole will become an autonomous part of Georgia in the next half a year and...in 2012 [Georgia] will become a candidate for membership of the EU," Mr Sanakoev told EUobserver in an interview in Brussels on Wednesday (27 June...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
