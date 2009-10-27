EU-China roundtable to study economic rights

Two days of discussions on social dialogue, economic rights and sustainable development in the EU and China are set to take place this week in Stockholm.

The sixth EU-China Civil Society Roundtable (27-28 October) will see members from the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) descend on the Swedish capital, along with their counterparts from the Chinese Council.

The EESC is a consultative body representing over 300 economic and social interest groups in Europe, whose opi...