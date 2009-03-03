EU-Belarus entente possible despite Georgia problem

Belarus might be allowed to join the EU's new Eastern Partnership policy even if it recognises Georgia's breakaway territories, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as independent states.
The Belarusian lower house will debate the Georgia question on 2 April, paving the way for a final decision by the country's Senate and its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.
The European Commission last week said that if Belarus recognises the two territories, it will "freeze rapprochement."...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
