EU-Belarus entente possible despite Georgia problem

Belarus might be allowed to join the EU's new Eastern Partnership policy even if it recognises Georgia's breakaway territories, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as independent states.

The Belarusian lower house will debate the Georgia question on 2 April, paving the way for a final decision by the country's Senate and its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.

The European Commission last week said that if Belarus recognises the two territories, it will "freeze rapprochement."...