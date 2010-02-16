Dubai killers used fake EU passports

The hit squad behind the assassination of a senior Hamas commander in a Dubai hotel three weeks ago was carrying passports from the UK, Ireland, France and Germany, the Dubai police authorities have revealed.

The EU member states involved have denied that their own nationals participated in the killing and say the passports are fake.

Mohammed al-Mabhouh, who was attached to the al-Qassam Brigades, the group's military wing, and, according to Israeli sources, was the lead gun-runne...