euobserver
Savchenko became a national hero in Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)

Savchenko release to revive peace process, EU hopes

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and the US have voiced hope that the release by Russia of a Ukrainian prisoner will help the two sides to implement a peace accord.

“I hope and wish that today’s successful exchange will be a contribution to building trust between Ukraine and Russia and so can also give a positive impulse to the Minsk process,” German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday (25 May) after the prisoner, Nadiya Savchenko, returned to Kiev.

French president Francois Holland...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

