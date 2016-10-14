Ad
Tusk's warning to Britain: Leaving the EU is going to hurt (Photo: European Parliament)

Tusk warns UK on harsh realities of Brexit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Council president Donald Tusk says the only alternative to a "hard Brexit", a clean and damaging break from the European Union, is to remain a member of the bloc.

Speaking at the European Policy Centre, a think tank in Brussels, on Thursday (13 October)., Tusk warned that with Brexit, everybody loses, and Britain would find the separation the most uncomfortable.

"The brutal truth is that Brexit will be a loss for all of us," he said, adding: "This scenario will in the first i...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

