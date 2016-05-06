Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel and Matteo Renzi met in Rome on 5 May. (Photo: Palazzo Chigi)

Merkel, Renzi agree basics of Africa plan

Migration
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel said she supports an Italian plan on stemming migration flows from Africa, but disagrees on how it should be financed.

EU leaders flocked to Rome on Thursday (5 May) for a debate on the state of Europe.

Italy’s prime minister Matteo Renzi took the opportunity to meet with Merkel and push for his solutions to the migration situation.

Ever since Turkey helped to seal the Aegean passage t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Related articles

Juncker avoids main question on Italy's 'migration compact'
Lampedusa in the Alps
Renzi's chance to act like a grown-up
Italy and Austria try to calm tensions on Alpine pass
Angela Merkel and Matteo Renzi met in Rome on 5 May. (Photo: Palazzo Chigi)

Tags

Migration
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections