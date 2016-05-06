Merkel, Renzi agree basics of Africa plan

German chancellor Angela Merkel said she supports an Italian plan on stemming migration flows from Africa, but disagrees on how it should be financed.
EU leaders flocked to Rome on Thursday (5 May) for a debate on the state of Europe.
Italy’s prime minister Matteo Renzi took the opportunity to meet with Merkel and push for his solutions to the migration situation.
Ever since Turkey helped to seal the Aegean passage t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here