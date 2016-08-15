Ad
euobserver
Anti-EU campaigners are unhappy at the prospect of waiting for years for Brexit. (Photo: Jaypeg)

Brexit unlikely before 2019

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

When Theresa May launched her campaign in Birmingham last month (11 July) to become the next leader of the UK's Conservative party, she made the now famous promise that "Brexit means Brexit", adding that she would "make a success of it".

However, she never said when it would actually happen.

UK ministers have now privately warned senior figures in the City of London that Britain could remain in the EU until late 2019, UK weekly The Sunday Times and other British media reported ove...

