Libya frees European medical staff

Five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor have been freed after being held in Libya for the past eight years having been convicted of infecting 438 Libyan children with HIV. Meanwhile, the European Commission says it "salute[s] the humanitarian gesture of Libya."

The six medics – who say they are innocent – left Tripoli on Tuesday morning (24 July) in a French plane and headed for Sofia in Bulgaria, together with EU foreign affairs commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner and France's f...