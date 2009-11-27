EU prepares slew of meetings with China

The coming days will offer up a smorgasboard of meetings between EU and Chinese officials, with the main event a EU-China summit on Monday (30 November).

Top of the agenda when leaders from the two sides sit down together in the eastern city of Nanjing will be climate change, leaving the EU just days to digest a Chinese pledge announced on Thursday (26 November) to cut emissions by 40-45 percent "per unit of GDP" on 2020 levels.

The pledge comes hot on the heals of a US announcem...