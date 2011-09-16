EU and Nato sponsor confrontational mission in Kosovo

Ethnic Albanian policemen are to return to border crossing points in Serb-controlled north Kosovo at 8am local time on Friday (16 September), despite warnings by Belgrade the move could end in violence.
Francoise Lambert, a spokeswoman for Eulex, the EU police mission in Kosovo, told EUobserver that EU-hatted police and Kosovar Albanian observers will take over from Nato soldiers at the Jarinje, Brnjak and Merdar crossing points to "carry out customs and police operational work".
...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
