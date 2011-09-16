Ad
Kosovo border sign. Serb diplomat Stefanovic said: 'If Thaci brings in his own customs officers ... we will probably have a new crisis' (Photo: Destination Europe)

EU and Nato sponsor confrontational mission in Kosovo

by Andrew Rettman,

Ethnic Albanian policemen are to return to border crossing points in Serb-controlled north Kosovo at 8am local time on Friday (16 September), despite warnings by Belgrade the move could end in violence.

Francoise Lambert, a spokeswoman for Eulex, the EU police mission in Kosovo, told EUobserver that EU-hatted police and Kosovar Albanian observers will take over from Nato soldiers at the Jarinje, Brnjak and Merdar crossing points to "carry out customs and police operational work".

