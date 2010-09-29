MEPs demand more say over EU foreign policy spending

Playing some of their last cards in the long negotiating route to setting up the EU's diplomatic service, MEPs on Tuesday (28 September) demanded more control over the Union's foreign policy spending.
Deputies in the budget and budgetary control committees asked for much greater transparency over administrative spending by the diplomatic service's delegations, as well as operational spending for EU missions and delegations.
"Taxpayers have to be correctly informed how much they ar...
