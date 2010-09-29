Ad
euobserver
MEPs are using all their negotiating leverage on the EAS (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs demand more say over EU foreign policy spending

EU & the World
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Playing some of their last cards in the long negotiating route to setting up the EU's diplomatic service, MEPs on Tuesday (28 September) demanded more control over the Union's foreign policy spending.

Deputies in the budget and budgetary control committees asked for much greater transparency over administrative spending by the diplomatic service's delegations, as well as operational spending for EU missions and delegations.

"Taxpayers have to be correctly informed how much they ar...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
MEPs are using all their negotiating leverage on the EAS (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections