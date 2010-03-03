Ad
The Azadi Tower in Tehran, the city's symbol (Photo: Recovering Sick Soul)

EU loopholes could undermine new Iran sanctions, US warns

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Any new sanctions imposed on Iran will be effective only if existing loopholes which allow middlemen to buy high-tech American goods in Europe and send them to Tehran are closed, US officials have told this website.

Both the US and EU countries are currently looking at imposing a fresh set of sanctions after Tehran stepped up its uranium enrichment programme, which Western powers believe is in reality an attempt to develop a nuclear bomb.

But US officials warn that unless current...

