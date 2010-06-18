China warns G20 not to raise currency issue

Chinese officials have made it clear that Beijing does not want to be pressured over the value of its currency at next week's G20 leaders' meeting.
Instead, debate should focus on how best to secure global growth while simultaneously improving the health of public finances in certain problematic regions such as Europe, they indicated.
"We believe it would be inappropriate to discuss the renminbi exchange rate issue in the context of the G20 meeting," foreign ministry spokesman Q...
