EU leaders freeze Russia visa talks, threaten trade sanctions

EU leaders have suspended talks on visa-free travel with Russia and threatened asset freezes and economic sanctions if the situation in Ukraine gets worse.
The immediate cost of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s Crimea - described by UK Prime Minister David Cameron as “the one thing the Russians want more than anything with the EU” - is no quick prospect of Russian people visiting Europe without visas.
EU leaders also shelved talks on a new bilateral treaty with Russia, but these h...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
