Bush urges speedy Kosovo independence

US president George Bush called for speedy independence for Kosovo during visits to Italy and Albania this weekend, while suggesting that Washington might back a solution without Russian or Serb agreement.

"The question is whether or not there is going to be endless dialogue on a subject that we have made up our mind about. We believe Kosovo ought to be independent," Mr Bush said while visting Albanian prime minister Sali Berisha in Tirana on Sunday (10 June).

"There just cannot b...