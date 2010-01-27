Ad
Norwegian boat in Tromso harbour (Photo: EUobserver)

Oslo and Brussels end mackerel spat

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Norway and the European Union have reached agreement on fish quotas after a lengthy and at times choppy negotiation process.

The deal struck on Tuesday night includes a ten-year management plan for mackerel - the most valuable fish in the North Sea - with both sides offered expanded access to each other's waters to fish for the species.

Quotas for the fish will however be reduced by five percent in return for the long-term agreement. Deals are normally made on an annual basis.

