US election result raises concerns in Europe

Most pundits are predicting strained times in EU-US relations after crushing losses by Barack Obama's Democratic Party in midterm elections. But the centre-right European People's Party has congratulated the US Republican opposition party on its victory.

"Because domestic policy - not foreign policy - was put to the vote in America, I do not anticipate any ruptures in relations with Europe," German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle told German ZDF public broadcaster on Wednesday (3 Nov...