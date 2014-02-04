Ad
euobserver
Ashton broke news of the new 'Ukrainian Plan' in an interview with the Wall Street Journal at a security congress in Munich over the weekend (Photo: securityconference.de)

Ashton off to Kiev with new financial offer

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton is going to Kiev to offer money in exchange for a political solution to the crisis, as the number of pro-sanctions EU countries grows.

Ashton’s officials gave some details of the new financial offer to EU ambassadors in the Political and Security Committee (PSC) in Brussels on Monday (3 February).

They said it will be conditional on President Viktor Yanukovych making concessions to opposition demands, but not on his signature of an EU ass...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ukraine crisis creates bad will between Nato and Russia
EU commissioner calls for Ukraine accession promise
EU envisages minimalist Russia talks on Ukraine trade pact
Ashton broke news of the new 'Ukrainian Plan' in an interview with the Wall Street Journal at a security congress in Munich over the weekend (Photo: securityconference.de)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections