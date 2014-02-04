Ashton off to Kiev with new financial offer

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton is going to Kiev to offer money in exchange for a political solution to the crisis, as the number of pro-sanctions EU countries grows.

Ashton’s officials gave some details of the new financial offer to EU ambassadors in the Political and Security Committee (PSC) in Brussels on Monday (3 February).

They said it will be conditional on President Viktor Yanukovych making concessions to opposition demands, but not on his signature of an EU ass...