EU navies to help Libya coastguard stop migrants

EU navies are to start training the Libyan coastguard amid concern that the summer could see huge numbers of migrants try to cross the Mediterranean.

Foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (23 May) agreed the new task for Sophia, the EU's anti migrant-smuggling naval operation.

They said that, based on a request by Libya’s new PM, Faiez al-Sarraj, they would start “capacity building and training of, and information sharing with, the Libyan coastguard and navy”.

They said ...