euobserver
Migrants rescued near Libyan waters cannot be turned back (Photo: Frontex)

EU navies to help Libya coastguard stop migrants

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU navies are to start training the Libyan coastguard amid concern that the summer could see huge numbers of migrants try to cross the Mediterranean.

Foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (23 May) agreed the new task for Sophia, the EU's anti migrant-smuggling naval operation.

They said that, based on a request by Libya’s new PM, Faiez al-Sarraj, they would start “capacity building and training of, and information sharing with, the Libyan coastguard and navy”.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

