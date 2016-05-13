Ad
Vancouver airport. Nationals of all other 26 EU states don't need a visa to enter Canada (Photo: Scott Beale)

Visa dispute to haunt EU-Canada trade pact

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Bulgaria and Romania have raised the spectre of a veto on EU-Canada free trade due to a visa dispute.

"It would be very difficut for the governments of Bulgaria and Romania, under the current circumstances to find arguments to promote the adoption … [of the Canada trade pact] while Canada is still imposing a discriminating treatment to our citizens," the two countries’ EU ambassadors said in a joint letter.

They circulated the text, seen by EUobserver, on Thursday (12 May) ahead ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

