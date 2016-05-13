EU still divided on Chinese steel

EU ministers will discuss on Friday (13 May) overcapacity in the steel industry that has been hurting European producers, but they are not expected to move ahead with reinforcing trade defence instruments.

Steel has become a source of tension in EU-China trade relations as Chinese producers are accused of shipping their surplus to Europe at a cheap price.

China, which produces half of the steel in the world, pledged in January to cut its capacity, but the EU has said that would b...