Ad
euobserver
Global overcapacity in steel production has put EU decision-makers in the spotlight (Photo: Thyssengroup)

EU still divided on Chinese steel

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU ministers will discuss on Friday (13 May) overcapacity in the steel industry that has been hurting European producers, but they are not expected to move ahead with reinforcing trade defence instruments.

Steel has become a source of tension in EU-China trade relations as Chinese producers are accused of shipping their surplus to Europe at a cheap price.

China, which produces half of the steel in the world, pledged in January to cut its capacity, but the EU has said that would b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU seen as both saviour and culprit of UK steel crisis
EU, US and China fail to agree on steel production
Thousands protest Chinese steel dumping, urge EU to act
Global overcapacity in steel production has put EU decision-makers in the spotlight (Photo: Thyssengroup)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections