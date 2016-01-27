Ad
Bulgaria's poor judiciary contributed to its high ranking on the corruption index (Photo: Klearchos Kapoutsis)

Bulgaria seen as most corrupt in EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Perception of corruption in Bulgaria is the highest in the EU, with Denmark viewed as the most transparent, according to a report by activist group Transparency International (TI).

The report, published on Wednesday (27 January), is based on polls of experts from around the world on topics including free press, access to budget information, integrity and independent judiciaries.

Out of the 168 countries probed, Denmark is seen as t...

EU raises alarm on Bulgaria corruption
Bulgaria's poor judiciary contributed to its high ranking on the corruption index (Photo: Klearchos Kapoutsis)

