Giant lawsuit to open new front in EU-Russia relations

A €23 billion legal claim against the Russian state over the break-up of oil company Yukos will test EU-Russia energy relations and Russia's fitness to rejoin the international "political family," the plaintiffs say.

Yukos' main shareholder, GML, has brought forward the legal challenge, arguing that Russia violated a major international energy pact - the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) - by snatching Yukos assets back in 2004.

The ECT is binding on Russia because it signed the charte...