China expects EU to play greater global role

China expects the European Union to play a greater role on the world scene says MEP Dirk Sterckx, head of the European parliament's delegation to China which recently returned from a visit to the country.

"Their expectation, in my view, is that we should get our act together, not just economically but also politically," he told a gathering at the Brussels Institute of Contemporary China Studies on Thursday (30 April).

"The feeling I have is that the Chinese think we don't have e...