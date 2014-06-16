Ad
euobserver
Oettinger in Kiev at 2am local time on Monday said talks had broken down (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Russia to stop gas to Ukraine, rejects EU proposal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian firm Gazprom is stopping gas supplies to Ukraine after talks on a new price broke down in the small hours of Monday (16 June).

It said in a statement published at 10am Moscow time – its deadline for Ukraine to pay almost $2 billion of old debt – that it is switching to "prepayment for gas supplies … Starting today, the Ukrainian company will only get the Russian gas it has paid for".

It added that Ukraine has not made prepayments for June.

The situation does not mea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Barroso agrees new Russia talks, as warfare escalates
EU and US voice concern on reports of Russian tanks in Ukraine
Bulgaria freezes work on South Stream pipeline
Oettinger in Kiev at 2am local time on Monday said talks had broken down (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections