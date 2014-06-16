Russia to stop gas to Ukraine, rejects EU proposal

Russian firm Gazprom is stopping gas supplies to Ukraine after talks on a new price broke down in the small hours of Monday (16 June).

It said in a statement published at 10am Moscow time – its deadline for Ukraine to pay almost $2 billion of old debt – that it is switching to "prepayment for gas supplies … Starting today, the Ukrainian company will only get the Russian gas it has paid for".

It added that Ukraine has not made prepayments for June.

The situation does not mea...