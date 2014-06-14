Barroso agrees new Russia talks, as warfare escalates

The EU is to mediate new talks between Moscow and Kiev, as fighting continues to escalate in east Ukraine.
The talks were agreed on Friday (13 June) in a phonecall between European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The commission said there will be “technical level as well as … political level consultations” to “discuss implementation aspects” of an EU-Ukraine free trade treaty, which is to be signed in Brussels on 27 June.
Barroso fir...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.