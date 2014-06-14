Ad
Putin (r) with Barroso (l) at an EU-Russia summit in Brussels in January (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barroso agrees new Russia talks, as warfare escalates

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is to mediate new talks between Moscow and Kiev, as fighting continues to escalate in east Ukraine.

The talks were agreed on Friday (13 June) in a phonecall between European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The commission said there will be “technical level as well as … political level consultations” to “discuss implementation aspects” of an EU-Ukraine free trade treaty, which is to be signed in Brussels on 27 June.

Barroso fir...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

