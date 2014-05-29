Tory EP group seeks alliance with new German anti-EU party

The anti-federalist group in the European parliament dominated by the British Tories, the ECR, is bullish about its future and shape in the forthcoming legislature.

Despite the mediocre result for British PM David Cameron’s party, which lost seven EP seats in last week’s elections, the overall situation of the group does not look bleak.

The ECR has 46 members so far from seven states which means the conditions for forming a group are fulfilled.

In the outgoing parliament, t...