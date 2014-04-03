Ad
Moldovan nationals with a biometric passport can travel to the EU without a visa (Photo: Guttorm Flatabo)

EU lifts visa restrictions on Moldova

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU on Thursday (3 April) formally agreed to lift visa restrictions on Moldova, allowing its citizens to travel throughout the Schengen passport-free area.

“This is a great achievement and the beginning of a new chapter in our relations,” said EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom in a statement.

The visa will be lifted at the end of the month.

Moldovans will be able to travel freely throughout the Schengen area for short trips so long as they have a biometric p...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Moldovan nationals with a biometric passport can travel to the EU without a visa (Photo: Guttorm Flatabo)

