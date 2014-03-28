Ad
Turkey's prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces allegations of corruption (Photo: Fortum Sverige)

Turkey moves to block YouTube

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

After having denied Turkey's 12 million Twitter users access to the micro-blogging site, Turkish authorities on Thursday (27 March) moved to block YouTube.

The YouTube block, according to Turkey’s national telecommunications authority, was needed as a “precautionary administrative measure” hours after a government recording on possible Syria military operations was leaked onto the social media site.

EU digital affairs commissioner Neelie Kroes condemned the move via twitter.

Turkey's Twitter ban prompts instant EU criticism
