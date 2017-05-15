Germany and Italy want EU to halt migrants in Libya

Italy and Germany are reportedly seeking an EU mission to stabilise Libya's 5,000km southern border with neighbouring countries and curb migration.

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday (14 May) that the German interior minister, Thomas de Maiziere, and his Italian counterpart, Marco Minniti, want the mission set up between Libya and Niger.

The ministers sent a joint-letter last week to the European Commission, saying that an EU mission at the border between the two ...