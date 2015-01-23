Russia suspends official EU parliament visits

Russia has said MEPs are for the time being not welcome on official visits due, in part, to the European Parliament’s recent resolution on the Ukraine crisis.

Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s ambassador to the EU, told EUobserver on Thursday (21 January) that a Lithuanian MEP’s request to meet with Russian MPs and officials in Moscow later this month was denied due to the political situation.

“Evidently, it wasn’t the best moment for his travel and he should wait for a more appropriat...