euobserver
Familiar scenes from Minsk: there have only been "facade changes" in Belarus, Mr Kozulin says (Photo: charter97.org)

Belarus opposition leader urges EU caution

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU should not be fooled by cosmetic political reforms in Belarus, opposition leader Alexander Kazulin warned on Tuesday (16 September), one day after EU foreign ministers expressed readiness to relax sanctions.

"Today we have every proof that there have been no important changes concerning the democratisation of Belarus. They are only facade changes, not fundamental ones," Mr Kazulin told press after holding meetings in the European Parliament in Brussels.

The fact that Minsk ...

