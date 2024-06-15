Ad
“Failing to set human rights benchmarks would instead be a blank check for further abuses and repression in Egypt,” rights groups have warned the EU. (Photo: European Union, 2024)

EU risks 'blank cheque for dictators' in Egypt migration deal

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Human rights groups have urged the EU to agree binding commitments as part of the bloc’s controversial multi-billion euro migration control and investment pact with Egypt. 

In a letter to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, shared with EUobserver, the group, which includes Amnesty International...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

