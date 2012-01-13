EU ministers look to Israeli grab of Palestinian farmland

EU countries are preparing to criticise Israel on "forced transfer" of Palestinians out of the most fertile farmland in the occupied West Bank.

The EU statement is currently being prepared by mid-level diplomats in the EU Council in Brussels and is to form part of formal conclusions at an EU foreign ministers' meeting on 23 January.

The text is based on an internal report by EU heads of mission in Israel which looks at developments in the so-called Area C in the West Bank.