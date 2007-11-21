Putin attacks NATO 'muscle-flexing' in the East

Russian president Vladimir Putin has criticised what he calls NATO's "muscle-flexing" near his country's borders and confirmed the suspension of Russia's participation in the Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty (CFE).

"In violation of previous agreements, military resources of NATO members are being built up next to our borders", Mr Putin was quoted as saying on Tuesday (20 November) by AFP.

"Russia cannot remain indifferent to the clear muscle-flexing", he told a meeting of defe...