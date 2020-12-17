Ad
euobserver
Women have played a prominent role in the months-long street protests (Photo: Daria Buryakina for tut.by)

EU pays tribute to Belarus 'revolutionaries'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Top EU officials tried to boost Belarusian opposition morale by handing Europe's annual human rights award, the Sakharov prize, to one of their leaders-in-exile, Svetlana Tikhanvoskaya, in Brussels on Wednesday (16 December).

"Your cause and strength of spirit has shown the way to revolution ... and we pay tribute to you," European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli said in a speech.

"We're fully aware of what's going on in your country ... we see the deplorable abuses and we see the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

New EU sanctions to hit Belarusian oligarchs
EU blacklists Lukashenko and his eldest son
Lukashenko-linked firms active in EU member Cyprus
Women have played a prominent role in the months-long street protests (Photo: Daria Buryakina for tut.by)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections