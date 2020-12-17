EU pays tribute to Belarus 'revolutionaries'

Top EU officials tried to boost Belarusian opposition morale by handing Europe's annual human rights award, the Sakharov prize, to one of their leaders-in-exile, Svetlana Tikhanvoskaya, in Brussels on Wednesday (16 December).

"Your cause and strength of spirit has shown the way to revolution ... and we pay tribute to you," European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli said in a speech.

"We're fully aware of what's going on in your country ... we see the deplorable abuses and we see the ...