Labour mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. 'Within the EU, sectors such as food, transport vehicles, machinery, and electronics will be particularly badly hit' (Photo: DIUS Corporate)

What a No Deal Brexit is going to look like

by Sadiq Khan and Apostolos Tzitzikostas, London/Thessaloniki,

Local and regional governments in the UK and the EU are bracing themselves for a Christmas and New Year like no other.

In any normal festive period, public services are stretched to the limit, but this year we are in crisis mode managing the pandemic.

Added to this potent mix is Brexit.

With only a few weeks to the end of the transition period, hopes of full trade deal are fading.

There will be a severe fallout and disruption for many communities, but the question ...

Author Bio

Sadiq Khan is mayor of London. Apostolos Tzitzikostas is president of the European Committee of the Regions and governor of the region of Central Macedonia, Greece.

