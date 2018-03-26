Ad
euobserver
The EU is set to propose legislation in April on granting police access to personal data in criminal cases (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Rushed US Cloud Act triggers EU backlash

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Digital
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says the rushed nature of a controversial US law granting police access to personal data, known as the Cloud Act, may complicate EU efforts on a similar proposal.

The US law was passed last week without any congressional debate after being slipped into a $1.3tn (€1.04tn) spending bill.

The move has sparked widespread criticism from civil right defenders, who say it risks undermining freedoms by circumventing national privacy laws in Europe and elsewhere.

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

