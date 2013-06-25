No EU-Turkey talks until October

The restart of EU-Turkey accession talks has been postponed from Wednesday (26 June) until at least October following a German request.

EU foreign ministers agreed the step at a General Affairs Council (GAC) in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

According to an EU source, the text of the formal conclusions says: "The Council agrees to open Chapter 22 and underscores that the IGC [intergovernmental conference] with Turkey will take place after the presentation of the commission's annual progr...