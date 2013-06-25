No EU-Turkey talks until October

The restart of EU-Turkey accession talks has been postponed from Wednesday (26 June) until at least October following a German request.
EU foreign ministers agreed the step at a General Affairs Council (GAC) in Luxembourg on Tuesday.
According to an EU source, the text of the formal conclusions says: "The Council agrees to open Chapter 22 and underscores that the IGC [intergovernmental conference] with Turkey will take place after the presentation of the commission's annual progr...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
