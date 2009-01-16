Russia and Ukraine face EU sanctions threat

The European Commission on Friday (16 January) threatened to take unspecified sanctions against Russia and Ukraine unless gas flows to the EU resume after the weekend.

"It's a situation the seriousness [of which] goes beyond the specific issue of gas," commission spokesman Johannes Laitenberger said. "As of next week, if the gas does not flow again, we will have to look point by point at our relations with Russia and with Ukraine and assess in each case whether we can do business as usu...