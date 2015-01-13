Interpol red-flags former Ukraine leader as EU deadline looms

Interpol, the international police agency, has red-flagged former Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych and three associates.
It said on Monday (12 January) they are wanted in Ukraine on charges of “misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion of property by malversation … in respect of an especially gross amount”.
The other men are: former Ukrainian PM Mykola Azarov; ex-finance minister Iurii Kolobov; and a for...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
